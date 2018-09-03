'Secunderabad Cantonment Board' red tape delaying nod to several crucial services

SCB resident Telukunta Satish Gupta said, “We have been asking the board for long to display the citizens charter in the SCB office, but that has not been done.

Hyderabad: Services like allotment of birth and death certificates and sanctioning of building plan approval, takes months in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, whereas the board’s website says these services should be completed within 24 hours.

Trimulgherry resident Venkata Ramana said there was no mechanism to track any application. The applicants have to do the rounds of the offices.

“The officers are not available in the office in the morning session. The complaint mechanism is limited to taking calls, but no issue is resolved.”

Even as residents are annoyed at the delay, the SCB does not display the citizens charter in its office premises.

As a result, many are not even aware of the timeline for these services.

SCB resident Telukunta Satish Gupta said, “We have been asking the board for long to display the citizens charter in the SCB office, but that has not been done. One doesn’t know how many days the board needs to finish a certain task.”

When contacted, an SCB official said files were moved as soon as possible. “Sometimes, it also depends on the servers and the number of applications pending. We are working to speed it up.”

The citizen charter on the board’s website is not easy to find while the websites of other cantonments feature the citizens charter right on the top and include the contact details of officials.

Civilians opine that the SCB website also needs to be updated to make information easily available so that they do not have to search for basic information.