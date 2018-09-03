search on deccanchronicle.com
Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company in debt, files for bankruptcy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 3, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 11:11 am IST
According to reports, Paul Jonas' New Jersey construction and real estate company has a debt of over USD 1 million
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families. (Twitter Screengrab/ @priyankachopra)
Mumbai: Father of American singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of Priyanka Chopra, Paul Jonas' real estate company is reportedly in trouble.

According to a report in TMZ, Paul’s New Jersey construction and real estate company has a debt of over UDS 1 million (Rs 71,005,009 approx), which includes an amount of USD 268k that the company lost from a case judgement.

 

Paul Jonas’ company filed for bankruptcy and to pay off debt, Paul is planning to sell some of the company's property, the TMZ report stated.

Paul and Denise Jonas and are parents to the hugely successful Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin. The trio had a very successful career as a band and had sold millions of records worldwide before parting ways in 2013 to build their individual portfolios.

Nick is said to be worth USD 25 million approximately (Rs 1,77,51,25,000 approx). He has made most of his money as a solo artist. Nick also got a budding acting career and recently he starred in the remake of Jumanji.

Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin had also made a fortune out of their music.

In trying times like these, it is expected that Jonas Brothers will bail out papa Paul Jonas from the crisis.

Paul Jonas was in India with his wife Denise for son Nick and Priyanka Chopra's engagement ceremony on August 18.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed together at the 2017 Met Gala for the first time where they represented fashion brand Ralph Lauren. However, they reportedly started dating only a few months ago.

The newly engaged couple was recently spotted holidaying in Mexico.

