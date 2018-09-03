search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On day 9 of hunger strike over quota, Hardik Patel declares his ‘will’

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Hardik has divided his property among his parents, sister, 14 youths killed during quota agitation in 2015 and a Panjrapole.
A doctor from a government hospital who visited Hardik Patel on Sunday said he has advised the quota leader to get admitted to the hospital considering his health. (Photo: File | PTI)
 A doctor from a government hospital who visited Hardik Patel on Sunday said he has advised the quota leader to get admitted to the hospital considering his health. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel unveiled his "will" on Sunday, the ninth day of his indefinite fast demanding reservation for the community and farm loan waiver.

The quota leader has divided his property among his parents, a sister, 14 youths killed during the quota agitation in 2015 and a' Panjrapole' (shelter for ill and old cows) near his village, a Patidar leader said.

 

"Hardik Patel has expressed his wish to donate his eyes in case of his death," Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) spokesperson Manoj Panara told reporters at Hardik's residence near Ahmedabad where he has been observing fast since August 25.

While leaders and representatives from various political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have visited the 25-year-old quota spearhead in the last nine days, the BJP government has so far not intervened.

Among the delegates who visited Hardik Patel on Sunday included former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani of the Congress.

"Hardik Patel's health is deteriorating. He has not eaten food in the last nine days. He didn't drink water in the last 36 hours," Panara claimed. He said Hardik Patel has prepared his will while "considering the doctor's advise regarding his deteriorating health".

"As per the will, Hardik has Rs 50,000 in his bank account, of which Rs 20,000 will go to his parents and the rest to a Panjrapole near his native village in Gujarat.”

"Royalty from the book on his life 'Who Took My Job', which is currently under publication, as well as insurance money and the money collected after selling a car owned by him will be divided among his parents, his sister and the family members of the 14 Patidars who sacrificed their life during the agitation three years ago," Panara claimed.

Panara said 15 per cent of the total money will go to Hardik Patel's parents, another 15 per cent to his sister, and rest 70 per cent to the family members of the 14 Patidars.

A doctor from a government hospital who visited Hardik Patel on Sunday said he has advised the quota leader to get admitted to the hospital considering his health. "We have advised him to be admitted to the hospital. His urine and blood pressure is normal, but Hardik has refused blood and urine tests," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Manjhi told reporters that the government was not "sensitive" towards Hardik Patel's demand for reservation to members of the Patidar community.

"If the government was sensitive, it would have amended the Constitution to increase the reservation from 49.5 per cent to 70-80 per cent. It is there in some states. In Tamil Nadu, quota percentage is around 70 per cent, then why not here?" he asked. Dhanani said the state government should listen to the protesters sensitively and address the issues concerning farmers in the state.

"The BJP government is trying to suppress and crush the voice of people with baton. The protesters are trying to bring up the issues of the farmers and weaker sections, but the government is instead trying to crush the protest," Dhanani alleged. He alleged that while Hardik is trying to raise the issues of farmers, the state government has converted 18,000 villages into "fortresses" to prevent his supporters from reaching the venue of Hardik's fast.

"The government should adopt a positive stand and listen to what the protesters have to say," Dhanani said.

Meanwhile, some supporters of Hardik Patel alleged that they were baton-charged by the police when they approached his residence to meet him.

Hardik Patel had launched his hunger strike on the third anniversary of his mega pro-quota rally in Ahmedabad that had turned violent. He is demanding a loan waiver for farmers and quota for Patidars in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class category.

Tags: hardik patel, patidar quota, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
 

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter's livid! Hardik Pandya slammed as India lose Test series in England

Hardik Pandya scored just fours and scalped only a wicket, conceding 85 runs, as India lost the Southampton Test by 60 runs and lost the five-match series, with one match still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

Silver lining in India’s Test series loss! Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record

Kohli, who scored 58 runs on Sunday, became the first Indian to score 4000 Test runs as the skipper of the team. What’s more, he went past former captain MS Dhoni, who aggregated 3454 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India in billion-dollar initiative to build world's biggest statues

A 182-metre-high (600-foot-high) tribute to independence icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat state will be the first to dwarf the Spring Temple Buddha in China, currently the world's biggest statue at 128 metres (420 feet) in height. (Photo: AFP)

Case sub-judice: Bombay HC questions police press brief on activists’ arrests

Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Watch: BJP candidate takes off shirt, celebrates win in Karnataka local body poll

BJP's Veerappa Siragannavar takes off his shirt to celebrate his victory in Karnataka urban local body polls. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Pakistan wants peace: Navjot Singh Sidhu talks of message from 'friend' Imran Khan

Responding to a question at 'Soch Se Soch Ki Ladai' event organised by Youth Congress in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, Sidhu said sportsmen and artists break barrier and bring people closer. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

5 arrested for conspiring to murder two Hindu outfit leaders in Tamil Nadu

According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham