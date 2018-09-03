search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai court gives Vijay Mallya 3 weeks to reply to ED application

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 7:34 pm IST
Mallya has been directed to file his reply by September 24. After that, the court will decide the course of the hearing.
On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. (Photo: File | AFP)
 On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. (Photo: File | AFP)

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court has granted three weeks time to liquor baron Vijay Mallya to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application, which sought to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

Mallya has been directed to file his reply by September 24. After that, the court will decide the course of the hearing.

 

On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. The notice was issued to Mallya and others in connection with the ED's June 22 application for declaring him as a fugitive economic offender and to confiscate his properties.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 - prescribes measures to deter fugitive economic offenders from evading prosecution by staying abroad - was passed in the Parliament in July.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 12. It seeks to confiscate properties of economic offenders who have left the country to avoid facing criminal prosecution.

Tags: vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, fugitive economic offender
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid procurement controversy, Air Force pilots train on Rafale jets

Officials said around 100 French aviators, one Atlas A-400M military transport aircraft, one C-135 refuelling plane and an Airbus A310 cargo aircraft have also come to India along with the Rafale jets on a four-day visit. (Representational Image)

Congress after my blood: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after stone attack on his car

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan is busy touring state ahead of assembly polls later this year. (Photo: ANI)

13 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The vehicle fell into the gorge as the driver lost control over it following landslide which brought a heap of debris on the road. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Karnataka rejected BJP’s ‘jumlas’, says Congress after winning civic polls

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Get 15,000 FB likes, 5000 Twitter followers: Congress 'diktat' for MP polls aspirants

The strict steps are being taken with an aim to strengthen Congress' social media campaign. (Representational Image | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham