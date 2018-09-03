search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: Conch-abhishekam to Lord Krishna at Iskcon temple today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 2:56 am IST
The actual day of celebration can be on two different days as the ‘Rohini’ star and Ashtami may not fall on the same day.
Sri Krishna Jayanthi celebrations in city. (Photo:DC)
Chennai: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on the East Coast Road, which is celebrating “Sri Krishna Janmashtami” from September 1, will conduct Conch-abhishekam to the utsava deities Sri Sri Radha Krishna Chandravali, on Monday.

The ceremony will commence at 10.30 pm and culminate with Arati, Kirtan and Anukalpa Prasadam at 12 midnight, coinciding with the time of Krishna’s birth. Sri Sri Radha Krishna, the presiding deities of ISKCON Chennai, were bedecked with colourful robes and jewels on the occasion. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations and also provided wheelchairs for disabled persons and elders. On Saturday, Sri Krishna Yajna was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

 

Gokulashtami or Krishna Jayanthi, which is also called Janmashtami marks the celebration of the birth of Sri Krishna who is the eighth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu on earth. Lord Sri Krishna was born on the ‘Rohini’ nakshatram (star) on Ashtami day, to King Vasudeva and Devaki Devi. The actual day of celebration can be on two different days as the ‘Rohini’ star and Ashtami may not fall on the same day. 

Krishnajayanti signifies victory of good over evil: Guv
Governor Banwarilal Purohit Sunday called upon the people of the state to protect cows. Speaking to reporters after taking part in ‘Janmashtami’ celebrations in Kancheepuram district, Mr. Purohit requested the people to protect cows with total dedication.

Greeting the people on the auspicious and joyous occasion, he said in a message that Krishnajayanti not only marked the birth of Lord Krishna but also signifies the victory of good over evil. “In the avatar of Krishna the Lord vanquishes evil forces and shows the way forward for humanity through his teachings in the Bhagvad Gita. Let us all on this holy day resolve to uphold virtue and goodness in our lives,” the Governor appealed

Tags: iskcon, sri krishna janmashtami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




