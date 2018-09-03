Case sub-judice: Bombay HC questions police press brief on activists’ arrests

Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case saying that the matter is sub-judice.

The Maharashtra Police on Friday held a press conference and elaborated on the evidence it had against the activists it had arrested. The police stated that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of the arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

During the press conference, Additional General of Maharashtra Police, Param Bir Singh had said that an e-mail letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader spoke of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'. The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.

Last week, the Maharashtra Police conducted multiple raids and arrested five activists in connection with an event on December 31, 2017, that triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.

Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha were arrested.

The police termed the raids and arrests as a crackdown on “urban naxals”, who they claimed were responsible for the violence.