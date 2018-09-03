search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Case sub-judice: Bombay HC questions police press brief on activists’ arrests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 3, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
In a press conference on Friday, Maharashtra Police said evidence so far clearly states links of arrested activists with Maoist groups.
Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case saying that the matter is sub-judice.

The Maharashtra Police on Friday held a press conference and elaborated on the evidence it had against the activists it had arrested. The police stated that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of the arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

 

During the press conference, Additional General of Maharashtra Police, Param Bir Singh had said that an e-mail letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader spoke of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'. The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.

Also Read: Activist's letter spoke of 'Rajiv Gandhi-type ending for Modi-Raj': Pune cops

Last week, the Maharashtra Police conducted multiple raids and arrested five activists in connection with an event on December 31, 2017, that triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.

Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha were arrested.

Also Read: Five activists arrested over Bhima Koregaon violence

The police termed the raids and arrests as a crackdown on “urban naxals”, who they claimed were responsible for the violence.

Tags: bombay high court, maharashtra police, bhima koregaon violence, urban naxals
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
 

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter's livid! Hardik Pandya slammed as India lose Test series in England

Hardik Pandya scored just fours and scalped only a wicket, conceding 85 runs, as India lost the Southampton Test by 60 runs and lost the five-match series, with one match still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

Silver lining in India’s Test series loss! Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record

Kohli, who scored 58 runs on Sunday, became the first Indian to score 4000 Test runs as the skipper of the team. What’s more, he went past former captain MS Dhoni, who aggregated 3454 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: BJP candidate takes off shirt, celebrates win in Karnataka local body poll

BJP's Veerappa Siragannavar takes off his shirt to celebrate his victory in Karnataka urban local body polls. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Pakistan wants peace: Navjot Singh Sidhu talks of message from 'friend' Imran Khan

Responding to a question at 'Soch Se Soch Ki Ladai' event organised by Youth Congress in Ajmer city of Rajasthan, Sidhu said sportsmen and artists break barrier and bring people closer. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

5 arrested for conspiring to murder two Hindu outfit leaders in Tamil Nadu

According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)

UN hails India for rapid increase in access to sanitation facilities in schools

A new joint UN agency study, 'Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools: 2018 Global Baseline Report,' says that good hygiene facilities in schools provide the basis of a healthy learning environment. (Representational image)

Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company in debt, files for bankruptcy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families. (Twitter Screengrab/ @priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham