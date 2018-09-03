search on deccanchronicle.com
For suffering at hands of wives, BJP MP seeks National Commission for Men

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
BJP MP claimed that he got wide support from men across country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month.
'I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body,' Rajbhar said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha member Harinarayan Rajbhar has batted for a National Commission for Men to highlight the plight of 'men suffering at the hands of their wives'.

Rajbhar has demanded that the statutory body for men should be on the lines of the National Commission for Women.

 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajbhar said, "On the lines of the National Commission for Women, a commission for men should be made; men should also get a platform. In the present time, we see incidents where men suffer at the hands of their wives. There should be no injustice with anyone."

The BJP MP also claimed that he has got wide support from men across the country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month.

"I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body," Rajbhar concluded.

