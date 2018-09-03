Either you will die or I will: BJP MLA’s son threatens Jyotiraditya Scindia

Khatik’s statement comes ahead of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s visit to Hatta district to hold rally on September 5. (Photo: File | AFP)

Damoh: In a social media post on Monday, BJP legislator Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to an IANS report, Lalchand Khatik wrote in a Facebook post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."

Khatik’s statement comes ahead of Scindia’s visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.

Uma Devi said, "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."

Raja Pateriya, former Congress minister, said BJP is scared of Scindia's immense popularity.