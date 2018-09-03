search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid procurement controversy, Air Force pilots train on Rafale jets

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Officials said a batch of IAF pilots got an opportunity to train on Rafale jets. The aircraft landed in India on Saturday.
Officials said around 100 French aviators, one Atlas A-400M military transport aircraft, one C-135 refuelling plane and an Airbus A310 cargo aircraft have also come to India along with the Rafale jets on a four-day visit. (Representational Image)
 Officials said around 100 French aviators, one Atlas A-400M military transport aircraft, one C-135 refuelling plane and an Airbus A310 cargo aircraft have also come to India along with the Rafale jets on a four-day visit. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Three Rafale fighter jets are engaged in an exercise with the Indian Air Force in Gwalior and Agra, amid a raging controversy over the Rs 58,000-crore deal to procure 36 of them by the government.

Officials said around 100 French aviators, one Atlas A-400M military transport aircraft, one C-135 refuelling plane and an Airbus A310 cargo aircraft have also come to India along with the Rafale jets on a four-day visit.

 

They said a batch of IAF pilots have got an opportunity to train on the Rafale jets. The aircraft landed in India on Saturday after visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September 2019.

The Congress has raised several questions about the deal including alleged inflated rate of the aircraft but the government has rejected the charges.

In a statement, the French embassy in the national capital said that joint flights and exchanges between the French and Indian Air Forces will be conducted as part of the four-day tour by the French contingent.

"This mission in India is yet another illustration of the depth of the Indo-French strategic partnership, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, and the great trust that prevails in the relations between our respective armed forces, it said.

It said operational aim of the 'Mision PEGASE' is to reinforce France's presence in the region of strategic interest and deepen its relations with its main partner countries.

The French contingent is here days after it participated in 'Operation Pitch Black', a multilateral air exercises which took place in Australia recently. The Indian Air Force was also part of the mega exercise.

"This mission succeeds a major exercise in Australia, where our aircraft have carried out joint drills with those of the Indian Air Force," the French Embassy said.

A senior IAF official said the visit of the Rafale jets as well as other aircraft will further boost cooperation between the two forces.

Tags: rafale deal, rafale jets, indian air force, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress after my blood: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after stone attack on his car

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan is busy touring state ahead of assembly polls later this year. (Photo: ANI)

13 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The vehicle fell into the gorge as the driver lost control over it following landslide which brought a heap of debris on the road. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Karnataka rejected BJP’s ‘jumlas’, says Congress after winning civic polls

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Get 15,000 FB likes, 5000 Twitter followers: Congress 'diktat' for MP polls aspirants

The strict steps are being taken with an aim to strengthen Congress' social media campaign. (Representational Image | AP)

Either you will die or I will: BJP MLA’s son threatens Jyotiraditya Scindia

Khatik’s statement comes ahead of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s visit to Hatta district to hold rally on September 5. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham