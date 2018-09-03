search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Two days after launch, Ayushman Bharat has its first baby in Haryana: Karishma

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 3, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
'Heartening to see the first claim raised and paid under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,' Haryana Chief Minister said.
'Ayushman Bharat' baby Karishma with her mother at Kalpana Chawla Government Hospital in Haryana. (Photo: Twitter | @AyushmanNHA)
 'Ayushman Bharat' baby Karishma with her mother at Kalpana Chawla Government Hospital in Haryana. (Photo: Twitter | @AyushmanNHA)

Karnal: Mousami, a resident of Karnal’s village Ghisarpuri in Haryana, becomes the first beneficiary under the Narendra Modi government flagship programme, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, when the hospital was reimbursed Rs 9,000 for the birth of her daughter.

Mousami gave birth to Karishma on August 17 at the Kalpana Chawla Government Hospital through cesarean section.

 

She is the first person to be treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and the claim amount was paid to the treating hospital on August 31, news agency PTI reported an official spokesperson saying.

Lauding the scheme, Mousami, who received a benefit of Rs 9,000 said, "The government will bear all medical expenses. This scheme is very good."

Mousami’s daughter Karishma now has a new name: Ayushman Bharat baby.

"Heartening to see the first claim raised and paid under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, for the cesarean delivery of baby girl in Haryana," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet.

 

 

“What could be a better omen than starting the pilot with a girl child?” Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhusan said.

Ayushman Bharat, popularly called 'Modicare', was announced by the government during the Budget Session of Parliament this year. The ambitious healthcare programme promises to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, based on the database of Socio-Economic Caste Census. Under the programme, underprivileged families will get up to Rs 5 lakh per family for hospitalisation.

The beneficiaries will be allowed to take cashless medical facilities from any empanelled public or private hospitals across the country. Haryana rolled out  Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in 26 hospitals in the state on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it in his Independence Day speech. Hours later, Mousami, was admitted to the Kalpana Chawla hospital for delivery. Two days later, Karishma was born.

The government in a statement claimed that as many as 29 states and union territories have signed up for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme but Delhi and Odisha have said they will implement their own state health programmes. While Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Bhubaneswar on August 15, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned why tag the Prime Minister's name with the scheme.

The Centre has allocated Rs 10, 000 crore for the ambitious healthcare programme.

Tags: ayushman bharat, baby karishma, ayushman bharat baby, haryana
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

8 injured in acid attack during Congress’ victory rally in Karnataka

According to reports, police said that someone within the crowd sprayed some liquid that caused skin irritation and allergy to people. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Watch: Uttarakhand's Kempty falls turns furious after heavy rain

Police helped rescue tourists. Water even surged into shops in the area. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

For suffering at hands of wives, BJP MP seeks National Commission for Men

'I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body,' Rajbhar said. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 4,500 Cr needed to buy EVMs for ‘imminent’ simultaneous polls: Law panel

According to law panel's draft report, an EVM, which includes a control unit, a ballot unit and a VVPAT, costs about Rs 33,200. (Representational Image)

People will break dahi handi of govt's 'sins' in 2019: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan broke a 'dahi handi' (an earthen pot), symbolising the alleged 'sins' of the two governments, while leading the protest at Karad here in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham