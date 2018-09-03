5 arrested for conspiring to murder two Hindu outfit leaders in Tamil Nadu

According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: The Special Investigation Unit of the Coimbatore police arrested five Muslim youth who had hatched a plot to murder Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among others.

Acting on a tip off, the police detained four people who arrived here from Chennai, on Saturday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning.

The police interrogated them for over 24 hours after which they were arrested and produced before Fast Track Court I. They have been remanded in judicial custody toll September 4.

Security to the leaders of the Hindu Munnani, Sakthi Sena and allied outfits has been increased by the police, sources said. The conspiracy was unearthed after closely following their social media activities, the release added.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.