21-yr-old Kerala student, trolled for selling fish, injured in accident

Kochi: Hanan, the 21-year old college student, who was trolled for selling fish to raise money for her studies, on Monday suffered injuries in an accident in Thrissur district, police said.

The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in hit an electric pole in Kothaparambu near Kodungallur, police said adding she was returning after a stage show.

She has been rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, sources said.

A BSc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan's story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles.

However, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was 'fake.'

Hanan, a college student from Kochi, had contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.