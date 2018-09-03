search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

1 ‘govinda’ dead, 36 injured during Dahi-Handi celebrations in Mumbai

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 8:44 pm IST
Mumbai Police tweeted to alert people and advised 'govindas' to take precautionary measures by wearing safety gears to avoid injuries.
Dahi-Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in which youngsters, dressed in colourful costumes, make human pyramid to reach earthen pot having buttermilk, suspended in mid-air and break it. (Photo: ANI)
 Dahi-Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in which youngsters, dressed in colourful costumes, make human pyramid to reach earthen pot having buttermilk, suspended in mid-air and break it. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: At least one 'govinda' lost his life during Janmashtami Dahi-Handi celebrations here on Monday. He died in the Sion Hospital.

Dahi Handi is celebrated by forming human pyramids on the eve of Janmashtami which is celebrated with fervour in the state.

 

The deceased was at the first level of the pyramid when he suddenly collapsed. According to the police, he died due to an epileptic fit.

Meanwhile, at least 36 'govindas' were injured till 2 pm while participating in Dahi-Handi celebrations across Mumbai. The Dahi-Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in the state in which youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful costumes, make a human pyramid to reach the earthen pot having buttermilk, suspended in mid-air, and break it.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had tweeted to alert people and advised the 'govindas' to take precautionary measures by wearing safety gears to avoid any injuries.

 

 

The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was alerted to deal with any untoward incident, while hospitals were asked to keep their medical staff and facilities on standby.

In 2017, the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court had restricted the participation of children below 14 years in the Dahi Handi celebration.

Last year, two persons lost their lives while 197 got injured at different places in the event-related incidents.

Tags: dahi-handi ritual, mumbai police, bmc, supreme court, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9 dead as Kerala battles 'rat fever' outbreak after worst floods in century

The massive floods kiled hundreds of people, destroyed thousands of homes and caused at least Rs 200 billion worth of damage. (Photo: File | AP)

21-yr-old Kerala student, trolled for selling fish, injured in accident

A BSc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan's story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles. (Photo: File)

Mumbai court gives Vijay Mallya 3 weeks to reply to ED application

On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. (Photo: File | AFP)

Amid procurement controversy, Air Force pilots train on Rafale jets

Officials said around 100 French aviators, one Atlas A-400M military transport aircraft, one C-135 refuelling plane and an Airbus A310 cargo aircraft have also come to India along with the Rafale jets on a four-day visit. (Representational Image)

Congress after my blood: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after stone attack on his car

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan is busy touring state ahead of assembly polls later this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham