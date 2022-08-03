  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2022 SSC advanced supplem ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SSC advanced supplementary results released

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 3, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner A Suresh Kumar (left) release 10th supplementary exams results and PassWord in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
 Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner A Suresh Kumar (left) release 10th supplementary exams results and PassWord in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the results of the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examination here on Wednesday. In all 1,91,846 students appeared for the exams, of which 1,23,231 passed with 64.23 pass percentage.

Among the passed students, 60.83 per cent were boys and 68.76 per cent girls. The highest pass percentage was in Prakasam district, 87.52 per cent, while the lowest was in West Godavari, 46.66 per cent.

Satyanarayana said that among the 1,09,413 boys who have appeared for the exams, 66,554 passed. Among 82,433 girls, 56,677 passed. In all, 6,06,070 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, including regular and advanced supplementary. Of these, 5,37,491 passed with an overall pass percentage of 88.68 per cent.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Reddy brought many revolutionary changes in the education system to make the students of AP compete globally. The government is working hard to improve the living standards of the people, he said.

The minister said the state government would consider the 'compartmental pass' students as regular pass for the advanced supplementary examinations, but for this academic year only.

The decision was taken as the students have missed schools and studies for two years due to the Covid pandemic and faced difficulties in writing the Class 10 exams.

He said hall tickets were given to every student who failed in the Class 10 exams this year without collecting the exam fees from them.

The minister condemned the “false propaganda and allegations” being made against the government on education reforms. “I would visit these schools soon to prove that there is no truth in the false propaganda. There was no merger of schools in the state, only classes 3, 4 and 5 were merged,” he said.

The minister said 5,800 schools have been mapped. The state government is not against private schools, he said, and stressed that all the private institutions should follow the rules. He said the Amma Vodi scheme was made applicable to both government schools as well as private schools. There will be some difficulties when experimental changes are made in the education system, he said, and added that the shortcomings will be reviewed.

...
Tags: class 10 results, andhra pradesh news, education minister botsa satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

News

RSV, HRF say farmers’ families denied mandated compensation

26,40,000 Paris brand cigarettes packed in 264 cartons and 16,32,000 Gold Vimal cigarettes packed in 136 cartons were seized. (DC Image)

Rs. 3.45 crore worth foreign cigarettes seized in Vijayawada

The Governor celebrated his birthday at Raj Bhavan in a low-key manner in the wake of Covid-19. (DC Image)

President, V-P, CM, others greet AP Governor on 89th birthday

Commanding Officer of USS Frank, Capt John T Frye calls on the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral, Sanjay Vatsayan upon the arrival of USS Frank Cable (AS-40), an Emory S. Land-class submarine support ship of United States Navy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

US submarine Frank Cable docks in Vizag after Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia visits



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi uses Tiranga as profile picture, urges all to follow suit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put the Tiranga, the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts. (Photo: PTI Photo)

'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' Shah appeals

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation. — PTI

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

Rajnath approves swarm drones buy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->