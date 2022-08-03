SSC advanced supplementary results released

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner A Suresh Kumar (left) release 10th supplementary exams results and PassWord in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the results of the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examination here on Wednesday. In all 1,91,846 students appeared for the exams, of which 1,23,231 passed with 64.23 pass percentage.

Among the passed students, 60.83 per cent were boys and 68.76 per cent girls. The highest pass percentage was in Prakasam district, 87.52 per cent, while the lowest was in West Godavari, 46.66 per cent.

Satyanarayana said that among the 1,09,413 boys who have appeared for the exams, 66,554 passed. Among 82,433 girls, 56,677 passed. In all, 6,06,070 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, including regular and advanced supplementary. Of these, 5,37,491 passed with an overall pass percentage of 88.68 per cent.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Reddy brought many revolutionary changes in the education system to make the students of AP compete globally. The government is working hard to improve the living standards of the people, he said.

The minister said the state government would consider the 'compartmental pass' students as regular pass for the advanced supplementary examinations, but for this academic year only.

The decision was taken as the students have missed schools and studies for two years due to the Covid pandemic and faced difficulties in writing the Class 10 exams.

He said hall tickets were given to every student who failed in the Class 10 exams this year without collecting the exam fees from them.

The minister condemned the “false propaganda and allegations” being made against the government on education reforms. “I would visit these schools soon to prove that there is no truth in the false propaganda. There was no merger of schools in the state, only classes 3, 4 and 5 were merged,” he said.

The minister said 5,800 schools have been mapped. The state government is not against private schools, he said, and stressed that all the private institutions should follow the rules. He said the Amma Vodi scheme was made applicable to both government schools as well as private schools. There will be some difficulties when experimental changes are made in the education system, he said, and added that the shortcomings will be reviewed.