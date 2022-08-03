Jagan deposits ₹395 crore into 3.95 lakh accounts

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday credited ₹395 crore into accounts of 3.95 lakh beneficiaries under Jagananna Thodu scheme, besides reimbursing an interest amount of ₹15.96 crore paid by small borrowers.

With this, the state of AP has provided total of ₹2,011 crore to 15,03,558 families under Jagananna Thodu, which promotes self-employment by way of depositing ₹10,000 each into accounts of small and petty traders, vendors and artisans for carrying out their business.

The CM transferred Wednesday’s amount at the touch of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli. On the occasion, he said the scheme is for social empowerment of small and petty traders and vendors, who sell their goods and wares on pavements, through tiny shops or in push carts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that the previous government had not bothered about people engaged in small and petty trades like selling coffee, tea, vegetables, fruits and snacks or the traditional craftsmen and artisans. That government and its friendly media focused on their own interest and followed the principle of plunder, stash and ingest.

The Chief Minister said the budget outgo of his government is the same as that of previous government. The only difference is change of CM. Also amounts related to various schemes are directly reaching the bank accounts of poor. There are no middlemen or scope for any corruption, he maintained.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the interest burden of those repaying their loans on time is also being borne by the state government. Under this scheme, ₹48.48 crore have been reimbursed to 12.50 lakh families, including ₹15.96 crore reimbursed on Wednesday. He further stated that 3.95 lakh new beneficiaries have been added to the list and an amount of ₹395 crore is being given to them.

The CM underlined that 80 percent of beneficiaries under the various schemes of his government are women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities, which is a clear example of social and economic empowerment.