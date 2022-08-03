Gas leak: Brandix unit seized temporarily, says minister

Staff of Brandix Apparel India City sits on the floor as they fell sick after inhaling gas that leaked from Seeds Apparel Company in Anakapalli District on Tuesday. (DC Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Wednesday that orders have been issued to “seize” the Brandix SEZ company at Atchutapuram, while further action will be based on the report from the high power committee that investigates Tuesday’s suspected gas leak there.

The minister called on the victims of the leak who were undergoing treatment at local hospitals. He said the accident was due to the mixing of disinfectants in the AC decks at the business unit. However, it has to be ascertained whether it was caused by the AC deck or the pesticide, he said.

Whether it was accidental or intentional remains to be ascertained, he stated.

The minister warned that safety audits are important for industries. Action will be taken against the companies that do not do these.

Some 53 victims were getting treatment at NTR hospital in Anakapalli, 41 at Usha prime hospital and 10 at Satyadev hospital.

Protests were held at the NTR hospital by leaders and activists of the opposition parties, demanding that the government take action against the company and provide better medical care to the victims.