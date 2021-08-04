Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 Water row: TS to wai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Water row: TS to wait for AP's reply to CJI's mediation offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2021, 2:15 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 7:52 am IST
The Chief Minister told officials that the government had withdrawn the petition in the Supreme Court on Krishna dispute in June
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed with senior officials in the CMO and irrigation officials on the Supreme Court's mediation proposal on Tuesday. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed with senior officials in the CMO and irrigation officials on the Supreme Court's mediation proposal on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is not keen to initiate talks with the Andhra Pradesh government on its own to resolve the Krishna water dispute through mediation as suggested by Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Monday.

The TS government will wait for the response of the Andhra Pradesh government on the mediation proposal since it is the latter that filed the petition in the Supreme Court. If the AP government offers to hold talks, the TS government will take a call on whether to accept the offer or not.

 

Official sources said TS Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed with senior officials in the CMO and irrigation officials on the Supreme Court's mediation proposal on Tuesday and decided to take a call on this only after seeing how Andhra Pradesh responded and the conditions that Telangana had to insist on to resolve the dispute through talks.

The Chief Minister told officials that the government had withdrawn the petition in the Supreme Court on Krishna dispute in June to enable resolution of the issue through talks, but Andhra Pradesh filed the petition in July and complicated the matter.

 

The Chief Minister is said to have felt that all these days both the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government claimed that the Telangana government's pending case in Supreme Court over Krishna dispute since 2015 was a hurdle to resolve the issue amicably.

The TS government responded positively by withdrawing the petition in June. But now the Andhra Pradesh government has filed a fresh petition in July. The problem has been created by the Andhra Pradesh government and they should come forward to offer a solution. Let us wait for AP's response, the Chief Minister is learnt to have told the officials.

 

The TS government hopes to get clarity on Andhra Pradesh’s response on mediation in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, when the case will come up for hearing again, based on which it wants to take a call on how to proceed further.

...
Tags: krishna water dispute
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Focus on sanitation, greenery and provision of toilet for each household, segregation of wet and dry garbage, and fogging machines to check mosquito menace are prominent among the 10 commandments. — Representational image/DC

Palle Pragathi: Kamareddy Model an inspiration to entire Telangana state

Harinath said Althaf is a bad character and a case is pending against him in Nellore. — Representational image/DC

Mother posing as police abducts minor daughter with help of her paramour

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

The CM said that with the recognition of the Ramappa temple, the tourism sector would flourish and the future of the region would change, says Srinivas Goud. — DC Image

World heritage tag attracts tourists to Ramappa temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->