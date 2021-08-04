Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 Stringent steps to c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stringent steps to check COVID Delta variant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 9:05 am IST
Special medical camps are also being organised in villages, wherever more positive cases are being registered
Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Representational Image. (PTI)
 Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Representational Image. (PTI)

Karimnagar: Stringent steps are being taken to prevent the third wave and spread of Delta variant of Coronavirus in Karimnagar district, collector R. V. Karnan announced on Tuesday. He was addressing a press conference accompanied by police commissioner V. Satyanarayana.

Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Special medical camps are also being organised in villages, wherever more positive cases are being registered.

 

The number of Coronavirus tests is around 8,000–9,000 every day. If any person tests positive, the collector said, they are tracing at least 20 of their primary contacts and conducting tests on those people too, apart from asking them to isolate themselves. In all, around 8.35 lakh Covid tests have been conducted in the district till date. About 60,000 persons have tested positive.

Karnan said 97 percent of people who tested positive have recovered from the disease. At present, there are approximately 2,400 active cases in Karimnagar district. He disclosed that more positive cases have been registered in Gangadhara, Kothapally, Saidapur, Chigurumamidi, Choppadandi, Veenavanka and Huzurabad mandals of the district.

 

If more than five members in a village test positive, isolation centres are being established in those villages to prevent the virus from spreading. Currently, there are 30 isolation centres, wherein 40 people are undergoing treatment for the virus.

Police commissioner Satyanarayana said 50 teams have been deployed within Karimnagar commissionerate limits. Those who do not wear face masks are being fined Rs.1,000. He warned that if anyone is caught without mask more than two times, cases will be lodged against them.

Additional collector Shyam Prasad Lal, deputy district medical and health officer Sudhakar Reddy and additional director Abdul Kaleem were among those present at the press conference.

 

...
Tags: covid delta variant
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day

The municipal chairman said he called for a meeting with the staff around 11am to discuss about urban local body issues. — Facebook

Tadipatri civic chief Prabhakar Reddy stages unique protest at municipal office

Palle Pragathi programme logo (Image credit: Social media)

Palle Pragathi: Kamareddy Model an inspiration to entire Telangana state

Harinath said Althaf is a bad character and a case is pending against him in Nellore. — Representational image/DC

Mother posing as police abducts minor daughter with help of her paramour



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Maharashtra to relax COVIDd-19 curbs in 25 districts

The government is also contemplating allowing Mumbaikars, who have taken both doses, to travel in local trains. (Representational image: PTI)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->