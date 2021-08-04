Stringent steps to check COVID Delta variant

Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Representational Image. (PTI)

Karimnagar: Stringent steps are being taken to prevent the third wave and spread of Delta variant of Coronavirus in Karimnagar district, collector R. V. Karnan announced on Tuesday. He was addressing a press conference accompanied by police commissioner V. Satyanarayana.

Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Special medical camps are also being organised in villages, wherever more positive cases are being registered.

The number of Coronavirus tests is around 8,000–9,000 every day. If any person tests positive, the collector said, they are tracing at least 20 of their primary contacts and conducting tests on those people too, apart from asking them to isolate themselves. In all, around 8.35 lakh Covid tests have been conducted in the district till date. About 60,000 persons have tested positive.

Karnan said 97 percent of people who tested positive have recovered from the disease. At present, there are approximately 2,400 active cases in Karimnagar district. He disclosed that more positive cases have been registered in Gangadhara, Kothapally, Saidapur, Chigurumamidi, Choppadandi, Veenavanka and Huzurabad mandals of the district.

If more than five members in a village test positive, isolation centres are being established in those villages to prevent the virus from spreading. Currently, there are 30 isolation centres, wherein 40 people are undergoing treatment for the virus.

Police commissioner Satyanarayana said 50 teams have been deployed within Karimnagar commissionerate limits. Those who do not wear face masks are being fined Rs.1,000. He warned that if anyone is caught without mask more than two times, cases will be lodged against them.

Additional collector Shyam Prasad Lal, deputy district medical and health officer Sudhakar Reddy and additional director Abdul Kaleem were among those present at the press conference.