Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 Ramp up vaccination, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ramp up vaccination, complete Sero survey: Central Health Team asks Kerala Government

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
The six-member high-level multidisciplinary team visited six districts that were reporting a high number of cases
A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Central Health Team on a visit to Kerala, where covid cases have been rising, has asked the state to ramp up vaccination and complete the Sero survey as soon as possible, informed a source.

"The central team has asked the state of Kerala to accelerate vaccination and complete the Sero survey as soon as possible," the source said.

 

The six-member high-level multidisciplinary team visited six districts that were reporting a high number of cases.

The state has been asked to conduct its own Sero survey which would help them to know the Sero positivity level better in the population.

The central team believes that since Kerala is an urban village demography, hence, lockdown would not have a great effect unless it is strictly monitored, the source further said.

Unless there is proper monitoring, the infection will be difficult to contain, the team further said, as per the source.

 

The visit of the Central Health Team was followed by a briefing with the Chief Secretary of the state and secretaries of various other departments along with the Health Department on August 2.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is concerned about the surge in the number of covid cases in the state. It is also worried that more than half the population is vulnerable to viruses, an NCDC official earlier told ANI.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also written to the state govt on super spreader events observed in Kerela in the recent past.

 

Earlier, the Centre had advised that states should conduct State-specific Sero Surveys in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data on seroprevalence.

The findings would guide the formulation of localised public health responses for COVID-19 management.

Kerala is observing a complete lockdown at the weekends and five days of normal functioning.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 13,984 new Covid-19 cases, 15,923 recoveries and 118 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 10.93 percent.

 

The total caseload of active cases for Kerala is 1,65,322 while total recoveries are 32,42,684. The death toll stands at 16,955.

...
Tags: kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerela CM warns stringent action against those misusing online study platforms

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Modi accused them of having

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers

Modi accused them of having

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

India likely to have its third wave peak in mid-August: Experts

People not maintaining social distancing, stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bhartia Hospital Churu Stand vaccination centre in Fatehpur Shekhawati. (Photo: PTI)

India seeks early pullout from Hot Springs, Gogra

China had shown no interest to further de-escalate the situation in other friction points. Representational Image. (PTI)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->