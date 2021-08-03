Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 PM Modi to invite In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Prime Minister Modi will also invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction
Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)
 Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day, August 15.

He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. Prime Minister Modi will invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort.

 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts of Indian sportspersons who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and highlighted that this time, the highest number of players had qualified for the games.

While virtually addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat today, PM Modi said, "This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition."

 

"The zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level. This confidence comes when the right talent is identified and is encouraged. This confidence comes when the systems change and become transparent. This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India," the Prime Minister added.

...
Tags: independence day, independence day 2021
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ramp up vaccination, complete Sero survey: Central Health Team asks Kerala Government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerela CM warns stringent action against those misusing online study platforms

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Modi accused them of having

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers

Modi accused them of having

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

India likely to have its third wave peak in mid-August: Experts

People not maintaining social distancing, stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bhartia Hospital Churu Stand vaccination centre in Fatehpur Shekhawati. (Photo: PTI)

India seeks early pullout from Hot Springs, Gogra

China had shown no interest to further de-escalate the situation in other friction points. Representational Image. (PTI)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->