Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 'Parliament ins ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 2:04 pm IST
PM expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers, threw it around have remained unrepentant
Modi accused them of having "undemocratic" attitude and said they are not keen on meaningful debates. (ANI)
  Modi accused them of having "undemocratic" attitude and said they are not keen on meaningful debates. (ANI)

New Delhi: With Parliament's proceedings being stalled by the opposition's protests over the Pegasus issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed it for its conduct, including tearing papers and making "derogatory" remarks on the way bills have been passed, as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

Briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers and threw it around have remained unrepentant.

 

This shows their arrogance, Modi said and asked his party members to maintain restraint.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw it in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

He had tweeted, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!"

 

Such comments are "derogatory" to the parliamentary procedure and the esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.

The conduct of the opposition is an "insult" to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister. Modi accused them of having "undemocratic" attitude and said they are not keen on meaningful debates.

The opposition has stalled Parliament's proceedings demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, an issue dismissed as inconsequential by the government.

 

In the meeting, Modi asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to fulfil its commitment to people. Bills do not belong to the government but are aimed at people's welfare, he added.

The prime minister, Joshi said, reiterated the government's stand for constructive and rich debates.

The BJP parliamentary party also hailed Modi at the meeting over the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and the EWS in the all-India quota in the medical entrance test NEET.

The prime minister also highlighted the rise in the GST revenue in the month of July with a collection of 1.16 lakh crore to express confidence about the state of economy.

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman also spoke in detail about the economic conditions and asserted that the recovery has gathered pace despite the second wave. India's foreign reserves are at an all-time high while the GST collection also rose significantly last month, she added.

The government's package for the MSME sector is now at Rs 4.5 lakh crore while the banking sector has also made recovery and posted profit of over Rs 31,000 crore, sources quoting her said. Economic indicators have been doing well, she said.

...
Tags: prime minister modi, opposition protest, parliamentary affairs minister pralhad joshi, pegasus snooping row, bjp parliamentary party meeting, pegasus row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ramp up vaccination, complete Sero survey: Central Health Team asks Kerala Government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerela CM warns stringent action against those misusing online study platforms

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

India likely to have its third wave peak in mid-August: Experts

People not maintaining social distancing, stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bhartia Hospital Churu Stand vaccination centre in Fatehpur Shekhawati. (Photo: PTI)

India seeks early pullout from Hot Springs, Gogra

China had shown no interest to further de-escalate the situation in other friction points. Representational Image. (PTI)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->