India adds 30,549 new Covid infections, active cases fall after six days

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 10:35 am IST
A decrease of 8,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
A volunteer rides along a road with a mock Covishield and Covaxin vaccine vials on the back of his scooter during a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination awareness campaign, in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The number of active cases came down to 4,04,958, which comprises 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 97.38 per cent, it showed.

As many as 16,49,295 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 47,12,94,789.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,96,354 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 47.85 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

