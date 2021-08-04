Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh to ha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to have 4,530 ‘YSR digital libraries’ soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 4, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 1:14 am IST
The CM said Rs 140 crore would be spent for providing basic amenities, computer equipment and other requirements in 4,530 digital libraries
CM Jagan directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of digital libraries. (Photo:twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)
 CM Jagan directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of digital libraries. (Photo:twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said ‘YSR digital libraries’ would be started in every village in Andhra Pradesh and as part of the programme 4,530 would be established in the first phase. He directed the officials to take measures to start works for setting up these libraries from August 15. The Chief Minister said Rs 140 crore would be spent for providing basic amenities, computer equipment and other requirements in 4,530 digital libraries. He conducted a review meeting on digital libraries and IT in his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take measures to strengthen the ‘work from home’ concept and said the state government had been taking steps to provide high speed internet in villages. He said digital libraries should be useful for graduate students apart from primary and secondary school students and added that study material related to common entrance tests would be made available in them. He asked the officials to take measures to provide uninterrupted internet facilities to village secretariats and Rytu Bharosa Kendras.

 

Jagan directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of digital libraries. The officials said they had already prepared the plan to complete the setting up of digital libraries by December.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide three desktops, UPS, desktop barcode printer, scanner, laser printer, software, anti-virus software, unlimited bandwidth internet and minimum facilities in digital libraries and asked them to complete the construction of data centres for storage. He directed them to provide infrastructure facilities including three desktop tables, system chairs, visitor chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers and magazines in the libraries. He stated that the state government would be spending Rs 140 crore for providing infrastructure facilities and computer equipment in 4,530 digital libraries in the first phase.

 

Information technology minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, elections and communications principal secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Girija Shankar, APSFL MD M Madhusudan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Technical Services MD M Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh goverment, ys jagan mohan reddy, ysr digital libraries
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Karnan pointed out that health officials are intensifying their campaign of conducting Covid tests at all government hospitals and primary health centres across the district. Representational Image. (PTI)

Stringent steps to check Covid Delta variant

Murliguda gram panchayat is a tiger corridor between the Kawal tiger reserve and Tadoba Andhari riger reserve in Maharashtra. Representational Image. (PTI)

Lack of road connectivity in the Tiger Corridor

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines recommend that there must be one ambulance for every one lakh population. Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana State has only 638 ambulances for its 4 crore people

Reservoir has been receiving constant heavy inflows from upstream Krishna basin. Narayanapur dam. (Twitter)

AP reservoirs, except Tungabhadra, filling up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India likely to have its third wave peak in mid-August: Experts

People not maintaining social distancing, stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bhartia Hospital Churu Stand vaccination centre in Fatehpur Shekhawati. (Photo: PTI)

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

The plane had no passengers, due to the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight. (Representational image: AFP)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->