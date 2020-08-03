Hyderabad airport gets mass fever screening system for international arrivals

The Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday received a UNICEF-funded Mass Fever Screening System from the Central government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to help enhance the efficacy of the screening process as part of fight against COVID-19.

The new thermal scanner, which will be used by the airport health officials, is a ceiling mounted Mass Fever Screening System, capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention, said an official communication from the airport officials.

With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), the thermal scanner will provide easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling, This will help in more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organization, along with the existing thermal scanners at the International Arrivals.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport thanked the MoHFW for getting the modern equipment installed at the airport and said that it will make the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round the clock, a little more easy.