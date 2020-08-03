132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2020 For the first time, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

For the first time, Telangana witnesses a drop in COVID cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 3, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories
People throng Begum Bazaar market in Hyderabad ahead of Rakhi. Photo: Surendra P
 People throng Begum Bazaar market in Hyderabad ahead of Rakhi. Photo: Surendra P

Hyderabad: Telangana state reported 983 new confirmed Covid-19 patients, taking the overall tally to 67,660. Fatalities from the disease increased to 551 with 11 more people succumbing to Covid-19.

For the first time in the week-long period from July 26, Jayashankar-Bhupalapilli district, did not report a single case as per the Covid-19 bulletin issued on Sunday, for the 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Saturday.

 

The 24-hour span also saw 1,088 persons recovering from the disease leaving 18,547 active cases in the state. Of these, 12,001 were in home isolation. Of the rest of 6,546 patients, 2,397 were in government hospitals and the rest, 4,149 were admitted to private hospitals.

Of the latest cases reported, the health department said 517 were from the GHMC limits, followed by 181 in Ranga Reddy district, 146 in Medchal-Malkjgiri, 138 in Warangal Urban, 131 in Nizamabad, 111 in Sangareddy, and 93 in Karimnagar district. Several other districts continued to report cases in double digits with only four – Nirmal and Vikarabad (eight cases each), Kumrambheem-Asifabad with two, and Nagarkurnool with one case — reporting cases in the single digits.

 

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.13 per cent at the national level, it said.

As many as 48,609 have people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 18,500 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.8 per cent in the state, while it was 65.44 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 11,911.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 9,443 samples were tested on August 2.

 

Cumulatively, 4,87,238 samples have been tested. Talking about age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,085 and 2,184 and 1,302 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

 

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the lists of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, tele-medicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in telangana, telangana covid crisis, telangana covid death
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who met Amit Shah recently in self-isolation

A boy stands near a coronavirus themed idol for Puja festivities at a workshop in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Karnataka CM's daughter corona positive, son under home quarantine

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay (left). (DC file photo)

Oldies ignored: Telangana BJP chief Sanjay wins Delhi approval for his young team



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre asks states, UTs to allow COVID patients to use smartphones in hospitals

Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. (Representative Image)

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI file photo)

ICMR mulls registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Medics carry the body of a covid victim for cremation in Ajmer. PTI photo

Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham