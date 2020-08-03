For the first time, Telangana witnesses a drop in COVID cases

Hyderabad: Telangana state reported 983 new confirmed Covid-19 patients, taking the overall tally to 67,660. Fatalities from the disease increased to 551 with 11 more people succumbing to Covid-19.

For the first time in the week-long period from July 26, Jayashankar-Bhupalapilli district, did not report a single case as per the Covid-19 bulletin issued on Sunday, for the 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Saturday.

The 24-hour span also saw 1,088 persons recovering from the disease leaving 18,547 active cases in the state. Of these, 12,001 were in home isolation. Of the rest of 6,546 patients, 2,397 were in government hospitals and the rest, 4,149 were admitted to private hospitals.

Of the latest cases reported, the health department said 517 were from the GHMC limits, followed by 181 in Ranga Reddy district, 146 in Medchal-Malkjgiri, 138 in Warangal Urban, 131 in Nizamabad, 111 in Sangareddy, and 93 in Karimnagar district. Several other districts continued to report cases in double digits with only four – Nirmal and Vikarabad (eight cases each), Kumrambheem-Asifabad with two, and Nagarkurnool with one case — reporting cases in the single digits.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.13 per cent at the national level, it said.

As many as 48,609 have people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 18,500 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.8 per cent in the state, while it was 65.44 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 11,911.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 9,443 samples were tested on August 2.

Cumulatively, 4,87,238 samples have been tested. Talking about age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,085 and 2,184 and 1,302 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the lists of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, tele-medicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.