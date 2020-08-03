131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,804,258

52,087

Recovered

1,186,981

39,966

Deaths

38,158

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2020 Centre asks states, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre asks states, UTs to allow COVID patients to use smartphones in hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published Aug 3, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Appropriate protocols for disinfecting devices and allotting time slots can be developed by the hospital, Dr Rajiv Garg said
Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. (Representative Image)
 Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients so that they can interact with family and friends through video conferencing, which would provide them psychological support, a health official stated.

Though mobile phones are permitted in the hospital wards, the missive was issued following some representation from the kin of patients alleging otherwise. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Health Ministry Dr Rajiv Garg in the letter to the principal secretaries of health and medical education of states and Union territories said appropriate protocols for disinfecting devices and allotting time slots can be developed by the hospital concerned to facilitate contact between patients and their family members.

 

He clearly specified that administrative and medical teams should be responsive to the psychological needs of patients admitted in COVID-19 wards and ICUs of various hospitals. “Social connection can calm down patients and also reinforce the psychological support given by the treating team. Please instruct all concerned that they should allow smartphones and tablet devices in the patient area so that the patient can video conference with their family and friends,” stated the letter issued on July 29.

“Though mobile phones are allowed in the wards to enable a patient stay in touch with his or her family, we received representations from the patient families from some states stating mobile phones are not being allowed by hospital administrations because of which they were not being able to stay in contact with the patient,” said Dr Garg.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, smartphones, tablet devices, covid-19 patients, psychological support, director general of health services, dghs, health ministry, dr rajiv garg
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A resident is being shifted from the inundated P&T colony in Gandhi Nagar, Kochi.— DC Photo

Fear of another August deluge as rains intensify in Kerala

Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests COVID-19 positive

Digvijay Singh on Sunday bringing in Rahul Gandhi directly, saying the former Congress chief should be more active inside Parliament and undertake “yatras” across India. (PTI Photo)

Old vs young war within Congress flares up

Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kona Raghupati. (File photo)

AP Deputy Speaker Raghupati, wife test Covid positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India insists Chinese troops move back to pre-standoff positions

Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on the Manali-Leh highway in Kullu on July 31, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI file photo)

ICMR mulls registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Medics carry the body of a covid victim for cremation in Ajmer. PTI photo

Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham