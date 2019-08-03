Woman in Madhya Pradesh files complaint against husband, claims he gave triple talaq

This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence. (Photo: File | Representational)

Bhopal: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani has lodged a complaint with the police on Friday that her husband threw her out of their house after uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice, barely three months after marriage, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Asma of Sendhwa town, about 350 km Southwest of Bhopal, said in her complaint that her husband Mahin Mansoori beat her up on July 24, summoned her mother and said he would not keep her (Asma) with him, reported Hindustan Times. He then uttered talaq thrice and threw her out of their house.

According to the police, the woman befriended Mahun on Facebook. She eloped with him on April 14, 2019. On a police complaint by her father, she turned up before the police along with Mahin on April 15 and declared that they were living as a married couple at Rajpur in Barwani. She also said that she was an adult and was free to choose and live with her husband.

Superintendent of police, Barwani DL Teniwar told Hindustan Times, “Police have lodged an FIR under section 498A of IPC and also The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are investigating the matter and no arrest has been made so far in connection with the FIR.”

The police also said that in her complaint, Asma alleged that her husband beat her up on several occasions and demanded dowry from her parents. She also alleged that she was even subjected to mental and physical torture for the past three months of living together.

This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence.

The Supreme Court had earlier declared triple talaq as null and void. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the complaint, the police said.