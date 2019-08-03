Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Unnao rape case: CBI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 3:33 pm IST
The Supreme Court had, on August 1, asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident.
The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Sitapur: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrived at Sitapur District Jail for questioning expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in connection with Unnao rape case.

Yesterday, CBI constituted an additional special team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed on Sunday.

 

On July 28, a truck rammed the vehicle in which the victim was traveling in. While her two aunts died immediately, she and her counsel suffered major injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the King's George Medical University in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had, on August 1, asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident.

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on July 30.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

...
Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, central bureau of investigation, unnao rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur


Latest From Nation

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. (Photo: ANI)

‘It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out’: Mehbooba Mufti

ED state the application moved by the witness Mahipal Singh is frivolous and needs to be dismissed. (Photo: File)

Agusta Westland Case: ED files reply on witness alleging harassment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agusta Westland Case: ED files reply on witness alleging harassment

ED state the application moved by the witness Mahipal Singh is frivolous and needs to be dismissed. (Photo: File)

Unnao Rape Survivor Accident Case: CBI gets 3 day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The development comes a day after a Lucknow court gave one-day transit remand to CBI, hence allowing the probe agency to shift them to the national capital. (Photo: File)

Woman in Madhya Pradesh files complaint against husband, claims he gave triple talaq

This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence. (Photo: File | Representational)

Forces' deployment for security, no change in constitutional provisions: J&K Guv

Malik said that the state 'has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions' and hence no panic should be created by unnecessarily linking this security matters with all kinds of other issues. (Photo: File)

J&K: Pilgrims suffer as Amarnath Yatra gets suspended

Travel agents said they were facing a loss in businesses. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham