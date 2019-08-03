UGC’s institute of eminence status for UoH, BHU

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended that Institute of Eminence (IoE) status be granted to a number of both private and government institutions, including Delhi University, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, the University of Hyderabad and the Benaras Hindu University.

Despite a recommendation by the government appointed Empowered Expert Committee (EEC), the UGC has denied the IoE status to a number of universities. The universities that missed out are Ashoka University, KREA University, Jadavpur University, Azim Premji University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

Sources stated that decision was taken by the UGC — the regulatory body for higher educational institutes in the country — at a meeting on Friday. In denying the IoE tag to institutes, the regulatory body has attributed it to their failure in achieving any national or international rankings.

The private universities that the UGC has asked the HRD ministry to grant IoE tag include the OP Jindal University in Haryana, Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh, Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi, VIT Vellore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Bengaluru, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar among others.