Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 UGC’s institut ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UGC’s institute of eminence status for UoH, BHU

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Denying the IoE tag to institutes, the regulatory body has attributed it to their failure in achieving any national or international rankings.
University Grants Commission.
 University Grants Commission.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended that Institute of Eminence (IoE) status be granted to a number of both private and government institutions, including Delhi University, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, the University of Hyderabad and the Benaras Hindu University.

Despite a recommendation by the government appointed  Empowered Expert Committee (EEC), the UGC has denied the IoE status to a number of universities. The universities that missed out are Ashoka University, KREA University, Jadavpur University, Azim Premji University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

 

Sources stated that decision was taken by the UGC — the  regulatory body for higher educational institutes in the country — at a meeting on Friday. In denying the IoE tag to institutes, the regulatory body has attributed it to their failure in achieving any national or international rankings.

The private universities that the UGC has asked the HRD ministry to grant IoE tag include the OP Jindal University in Haryana, Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh, Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi, VIT Vellore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Bengaluru, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar among others.

...
Tags: university grants commission, university of hyderabad, benaras hindu university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Without asking for the OTP to confirm the ride, driver Kishan drove ahead even though he was asked to follow the car arranged by the city-based family. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cabbie drives away with teens

Bakrid, will be celebrated on August 12, following reports of the sighting of the crescent in several parts of the country.

Hyderabad: Id-uz-Zuha to be celebrated on August 12

At about 11.30 am on Friday, police personnel who were conducting vehicle-checking at Moghal Ka Nala intercepted a bike (TS09 EK 9431) for checking. Bike rider Naveen, 30, a resident of Chudi Bazaar in Dhoolpet, was carrying a bag with him. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 1 arrested for trying to smuggle ganja

Following this, on a petition filed by the Civil Liberties Committee, the High Court had ordered a second postmortem to be conducted on the body.

40 held during second autopsy on P Linganna



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bogatha falls shut for 2 days

On Friday, the Cheekupalle stream in Vajedu in Mulugu district was full and the forest department closed the Bogatha waterfall to tourists for two days. Being a weekend, a large number of tourists were expected to visit the waterfall.

Hyderabad: Rain deficit down to 10 per cent after sustained downpour

A car speeding through the stagnated rainwater in the Necklace road on Friday evening. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: 3 out of 6 pubs get relief from court

GHMC officials had seized the pubs and asked owners to get the occupancy certificate, trade licence, building permission and parking space. (Representational image)

Joint forces comb Amarnath routes

Lt. Gen. Dhillon said joint teams of security forces have been conducting search operations along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam leading to the 3,888-feet-high cave-shrine in the Himalayas.

Troubled minds

V.G. Siddhartha
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham