TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

Mumbai: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation.

Sporting a white and black striped crop top, white lowers, red chooda (worn by newly-married women) and dark sunglasses, she shared the pictures with the caption: "Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09 (sic)."

Nusrat won the Basirhat constituency earlier this year with 3.5 lakh votes. However, her candidacy and subsequent victory have been tailed almost constantly by controversy, be it over the violence that ensued in her constituency post results, her clothes, selfies, wearing sindoor in Parliament or marrying into a Jain family and participating in Hindu rituals such as the Rath Yatra alongside CM Mamata Banerjee.