Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 T'gana Cong chi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

T'gana Cong chief takes pot-shots at BJP, says its lawmakers are 'new beggars'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 3, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 10:13 am IST
The BJP has started preparing for the upcoming polls in the state in 2023.
Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)
 Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday took a dig at the BJP and described them as "new beggars". This attack came ahead of civic body polls in the state.

According to News18 report, the lawmaker's response came after BJP chief K Lakshman remarked that the grand old party is in the ICU (intensive care unit) and that its office in Gandhi Bhavan here will soon be vacated and get a “to-let” board.

 

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are "joint thieves" and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS.

The BJP has started preparing for the upcoming polls in the state in 2023. Party chief and Union Minister Amit Shah had recently visited Telangana, where he launched a membership drive to induct 18 lakh members into the party.

...
Tags: telangana, congress, bjp, trs, k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in Madhya Pradesh

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J&K security advisory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'India cannot be a 'dharamshala' for illegal migrants,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chauhan is on a three-day visit to the north-east for party events. (Photo: File)

'Parliamentary manner, discipline': BJP to hold meeting for lawmakers today

PM Modi will address the BJP parliamentarians on Sunday. (photo: File)

Be ready to run extra flights from Srinagar, advised Airlines: report

The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately. (Photo: AP)

'Our brother Kuldeep Sengar going through difficult times,' says BJP MLA

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)

BJP, TDP slams Jagan Mohan Reddy over 'use of public money' for Jerusalem trip

However, Andhra Pradesh government has claimed that Jagan's tour to Jerusalem was a personal trip and expenses were borne by him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham