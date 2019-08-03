T'gana Cong chief takes pot-shots at BJP, says its lawmakers are 'new beggars'

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday took a dig at the BJP and described them as "new beggars". This attack came ahead of civic body polls in the state.

According to News18 report, the lawmaker's response came after BJP chief K Lakshman remarked that the grand old party is in the ICU (intensive care unit) and that its office in Gandhi Bhavan here will soon be vacated and get a “to-let” board.

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are "joint thieves" and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS.

The BJP has started preparing for the upcoming polls in the state in 2023. Party chief and Union Minister Amit Shah had recently visited Telangana, where he launched a membership drive to induct 18 lakh members into the party.