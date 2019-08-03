Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 TDS not paid: Non-ba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TDS not paid: Non-bailable warrant issued against Vishal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:56 am IST
The IT department conducted a raid in 2017.
Actor Vishal
 Actor Vishal

CHENNAI: Kollywood actor Vishal is facing arrest as Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (ACMM-II) here, issued a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with a case registered by the income tax department for non-payment of tax deducted at source (TDS) by his production company, Vishal Film Factory for a period of five years.

When the matter came up for hearing before ACMM-II on Friday, Judge S. Malarmathi slapped a NBW against Vishal.

 

According to the prosecution, the matter pertains after deducting TDS from the employees of Vishal Film Factory, the company had not remitted the money to the IT department for five years.

The IT department conducted a raid in 2017.

A case was registered against him. As he failed to appear before the court, the judge summoned him to appear before the court in a few instances.

Even after the summons, Vishal did not appear before the court. Hence, the court on Friday issued a NBW against him.

The actor’s counsel submitted before Judge S Malarmathi that the actor had not received the summons. Countering this, special public prosecutor for Income Tax department, M Sheela, argued that when the counsel for accused informed the court that summons were not received, then how did the counsel file a memo of appearance and a petition to condone the absence of the accused.

Producing the acknowledgement for the receipt of summons by the actor, Sheela stated that this was the second such summon sent to Vishal, and yet he had not appeared before the court. Hence, she prayed for a
non-bailable warrant against him.

Recording the submissions, the judge issued a NBW and adjourned the case to August 28 for further hearing.

Tags: actor vishal, non-bailable warrant (nbw), tds, vishal film factory
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


