Nation, Current Affairs

Panic engulfs Kashmir Valley, people hoarding food, gasoline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Reports of additional 28,000 troops rushed to Valley add grist to the rumour mills.
Army General Officer Commanding 15 Corps K.J.S. Dhillon (L) speaks next to Police Chief Dilbagh Singh at the Army headquarters in Srinagar on Friday. (AFP)
 Army General Officer Commanding 15 Corps K.J.S. Dhillon (L) speaks next to Police Chief Dilbagh Singh at the Army headquarters in Srinagar on Friday. (AFP)

SRINAGAR: Friday passed as another day of chaos and confusion in Kashmir Valley. By the evening the disquiet had only swelled for varied reasons — some of these being real and others perceived.

The local population has been seized by a panic of fear amid arrival of additional troops and the issuance of a series of contingency orders by the government and other official agencies, the latest being the advisory from the state’s home department asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the Valley in view of imminent “terror attacks”.

 

The noise from IAF transport aircrafts bringing in Central armed police and paramilitary reinforcements gave sleepless nights to many people in and around Srinagar Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, many people of the Valley were seen hoarding food and gasoline. Following the home department’s ‘advisory’ to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims, the marketplaces were flooded by panic buyers and within a few hours the shelves in shops particularly groceries at places were stripped of essentials.

Many automated teller machines (ATMs) in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley have run out of cash as people also went for panic withdrawals in anticipation of prolonged curfews and violence.

The sense of panic has increased by some reports emanating from Delhi which talked about government’s plan to repeal Article 35A through a Presidential order.

Earlier during the day on Friday, media reports emanating from Delhi had said that the Centre has begun to move 25,000 to 28,000 more troops to J&K. According to these reports, these are in addition to approximately 10,000 troops who be rushed in the restive State earlier this week. Terming it as part of a massive security drive, the reports said that the troops started arriving on Thursday morning and are being inducted in various parts of the state.

However, agency quoted sources in the Union home ministry as saying that the deployment was based on the security situation in the State and requirements of rotation, and that such things are not discussed in the public domain.

The sources sought to clarify that 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central armed police forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they which are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces, the sources added.

However, ANI while quoting sources said, “In view of the ongoing situation in Kashmir Valley, Government has put the Air Force and the Army on high operational alert”.

Tags: kashmir valley, amarnath pilgrims, aircrafts
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


