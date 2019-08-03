Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 'Our brother Ku ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Our brother Kuldeep Sengar going through difficult times,' says BJP MLA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Ashish Singh, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar and how he wished that he would walk out of jail soon.
On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)
 On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi came out in support of expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping a teen girl in 2017.

According to NDTV report, Ashish Singh Ashu, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar facing “difficult times” and how he wished that Sengar would walk out of jail soon.

 

On Friday, during a panchayat event, Ashu said:  “Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you. Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him."

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage.

Read | Unnao rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar expelled from party

Over a week ago, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died in a car crash. The survivor’s family has alleged that Sengar and his men were behind the accident.

The Supreme Court said four cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor would be transferred out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, after the family wrote to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging threats from the jailed lawmaker.

Read | Unnao case: SC transfers all 5 cases to Delhi, trial to be complete in 45 days

The CBI, which filed a chargesheet against the lawmaker a year ago, has spurred into action after the Supreme Court gave a seven-day deadline to the agency to investigate the deadly road accident.

Read | CBI asks details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s jail visitors: report

...
Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar, crime, supreme court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in Madhya Pradesh

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J&K security advisory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP, TDP slams Jagan Mohan Reddy over 'use of public money' for Jerusalem trip

However, Andhra Pradesh government has claimed that Jagan's tour to Jerusalem was a personal trip and expenses were borne by him. (Photo: File)

Find your prez first: Shah slams Diggy after being asked to leave BJP post

Shah was joined by his party members who jeered at Singh and the Congress in the wake of Congress being without a party president after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post. (Photo: File)

Unnecessary panic created, don't believe rumours: J&K Guv to leaders

The statement issued from the Governor’s office stated: 'Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues.'(Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Rains take heavy toll of city roads

Sewage water still flowed over the Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and at Autonagar, despite the municipal staff working at a feverish pace to drain the area. This is a recurring problem, visible every time it rains. (Representational Image)

Godavari water level rises, officials on alert

Godavari levels at Dowlaiswaram barrage in East Godavari .(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham