NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in Andhra Pradesh as water level rises in Godavari

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
More than 60 villages in the two districts remain marooned due to heavy discharge of floodwaters.
 The first warning signal has been issued and a high alert sounded in these districts as over 10 lakh cusecs of floodwater has flowed into the Godavari. (Photo: ANI/ Representational)

Amaravati: Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari and West Godavari districts on Saturday due to a steady rise in the water levels in Godavari river.

More than 60 villages in the two districts remain marooned due to heavy discharge of floodwaters from upstream Bhadrachalam in the neighbouring Telangana state, where the water levels had reached 45 feet by afternoon.

 

Road connectivity to tens of village in Polavaram region of West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari has been totally cut off.

Two teams each with 120 NDRF personnel have been positioned in the two districts to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Three SDRF teams with 124 men have been deployed in East Godavari and one with 34 personnel in West Godavari, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Fire service personnel have also been roped in for rescue and relief operations.

Officials have been supplying food and other essential items in boats to affected villagers.

The first warning signal has been issued and a high alert sounded in these districts as over 10 lakh cusecs of floodwater has flowed into the Godavari.

The Water Resources Department is discharging 10.04 lakh cusecs of floodwater into the Bay of Bengal from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram.

Over eight lakh cusecs of water was flowing through the spillway at the Polavaram dam construction site, the SDMA said.

Vasistha, Vainateya and Gautami tributaries of Godavari are also in spate, increasing the water levels in the river.

...
