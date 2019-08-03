Kerala journalist killed by 'Drunk' IAS officer's car, govt orders probe

‘There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle,’ Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap said. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old senior journalist was killed in an accident on Saturday morning after his motorcycle was hit by an IAS officer's car in Thiruvananthapuram.

The journalist has been identified as Malappuram native KM Basheer, who was working as the bureau chief of Siraj Daily. Basheer was on his way home after attending an official meeting in Kollam when bureaucrat Sriram Venkatraman's car hit him.

The incident happened very close to the Museum police station, however the officers couldn’t save him despite rushing to the spot.

Reports say that survey director Venkatraman was travelling with a friend at the time of the accident, according to News18. Initially, there was some confusion regarding the driver of the car and it is said that the driver was in an inebriated state.

"There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle," Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap said reported News18.

While the young IAS officer reportedly told police that his friend, the woman, was driving the car, a senior police official told PTI that the woman has in her statement said Venkitaraman was behind the wheels.

The IAS officer, who was injured, has been admitted to a private hospital. An investigation team had met Venkatraman in the hospital to record his version.

Meanwhile, the state transport minister also has ordered a probe into the incident.