India wants to have unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Islamabad had also reportedly suggested that the meeting take place at about 3.30 pm (3 pm Pakistan time) on Friday.
New Delhi: India on Friday rejected Pakistani terms and conditions for consular access to imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, with New Delhi telling Islamabad through diplomatic channels “to provide unimpeded consular access” to Jadhav “in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the International Court of  Justice (ICJ).

New Delhi is awaiting Islamabad’s response now, sources said. Pakistan had reportedly placed two conditions — the first being presence of a Pakistani official at the proposed meeting and the second being the  presence of CCTV cameras in the room where the meeting would take place. Islamabad had also reportedly suggested that the meeting take place at about 3.30 pm (3 pm Pakistan time) on Friday but now will have to  first come up with a response to New Delhi.

 

Quite clearly, New Delhi feels that the Pakistani terms and conditions  imposed are an “impediment” that is not in line with the ICJ verdict and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as these conditions would result in the intimidation of Jadhav at the meeting and leave him vulnerable to reprisals in Pakistani custody.

Sources on Friday said, “Pakistan has been asked to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the ICJ. Their (Pakistani) response in now awaited.”

...
