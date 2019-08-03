Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Fire engulfs godown ...
Fire engulfs godown of biscuit factory in Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
According to fire officials, the blaze might have occurred due to an electric short-circuit.
As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot and firemen are attempting to douse the flames.
 As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot and firemen are attempting to douse the flames. (Photo: ANI)

Krishna: A fire broke out at the godown of Britannia biscuit factory here at Konatanapadu village in the early hours of Saturday.

As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot and firemen are attempting to douse the flames.

 

According to fire officials, the blaze might have occurred due to an electric short-circuit.

Further according to initial estimates, there has been loss of property to the tune of crores.

Further details are awaited.

...
