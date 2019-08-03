Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Enough is enough: Pr ...
Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi thanks supporters of 'Unnao Ki Beti' campaign

Published Aug 3, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 6:45 pm IST
Notifications, urging girls to participate in a signature campaign, to support the Unnao rape survivor had been put outside universities.
'Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough,' Vadra tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked the girls of Lucknow for taking part in the signature campaign in support of the Unnao rape survivor.

"Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough," Vadra tweeted.

 

Notifications, urging girls to participate in a signature campaign, to support the Unnao rape survivor had been put outside universities and colleges by the Congress workers in the state.

Earlier today, a team of CBI officials arrived at the Sitapur District Jail for questioning expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a girl in 2017 in Unnao.

On Friday, the CBI constituted an additional special team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed on Sunday.

On July 28, a truck rammed the vehicle, which the victim was travelling in. While her two aunts died, she and her counsel suffered major injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the King's George Medical University in Lucknow.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, unnao rape case, unnao ki beti campaign
