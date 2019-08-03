Edappadi K Palaniswami fine-tunes attack on DMK’s dynastic politics

VELLORE/ CHENNAI: Fine-tuning his criticism of ‘dynastic politics’, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said while there was 'nothing wrong' in sons and daughters of politicians entering politics and public life, it is "inheriting the leadership mantle" that was totally unacceptable.

'Thalaivar Magan Thalaivar Aguvathu Thaan Vaarisu Arasayal (dynastic politics is a leader's son becoming leader of a party), Palaniswami said tweaking his critique in an apparent bid to insulate criticisms against Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam's son O P Raveendranath Kumar given the AIADMK ticket in last April's Lok Sabha polls from Theni constituency, but in the same breath not sparing the DMK president M. K. Stalin for "grooming" his son Udayanidhi Stalin.

He also hit out at Stalin doing 'Katta Panchayat' to resolve petty disputes without taking action again-st erring DMK party men.

CM dons a Muslim cap and and pets a kid. (Photo: K. Senthil Nathan)

Palaniswami, who began his second phase electioneering for the August 5 Vellore Lok Sabha polls, for NJP candidate A C Shanmugam at Anaicut in the district, alleged that Udayanidhi Stalin, who recently took over as DMK's youth wing secretary, was being projected in cinema field only to take over the leadership mantle from Stalin at a suitable date later. "This is dynastic politics," asserted Palaniswami, adding, the DMK leader will not succeed in toppling the AIADMK regime despite making several attempts to that end.

Palaniswami, who in speeches including at road-side meetings, stressed more on the AIADMK government's performance, said under the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme to rejuvenate water bodies in the state, Rs.500 crore has been allotted for this year to desilt 1,829 lakes. All tanks and water bodies in the state will be de-silted in phases and the 'Vandal Mann (top soil)' given free to farmers for use as organic manure.

He assured to consider revision in milk procurement price as demanded by dairy farmers after the Vellore LS election was over. Similarly, the government would examine the demand for bifurcation of Vellore district, he said, adding, all big districts were being divided for administrative convenience.

On release of convict prisoners who have already spent respective their jail terms in prison, Palaniswami said a "good decision" on releasing all such prisoners will be taken before September 15, 2019, birth anniversary of C.N. Annadurai.