Centre gets power to label individuals as terrorists

New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, which allows the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists and seize their properties. Urging members of the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill unanimously, home minister Amit Shah said that Parliament should send a unanimous message to the world that terrorists are the enemies of humanity, and India is committed to wipe out terror from its soil.

Interestingly, the TRS supported the amendments to the Bill. TRS member Bandi Lingaiah Yadav said the party had apprehensions that it would take away power with regard to law and order and the Centre has to ensure the spirit of cooperative federalism prevails.

The YSRC and the TD supported the Bill as well. While supporting the Bill YSRC’s V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said his party would support every move to strengthen hands of the government to fight terrorism. The YSRC had voted against the triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah: Four-stage checks in place

Union home minister Amit Shah assured the House that the Bill was aimed at fighting terror and had no other purpose, after many Opposition members raised concerns over designating individuals as terrorists. He asserted that the amended law will help agencies remain “four steps ahead” of the terrorists.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, with 147 voting in its favour and 42 against. From the Opposition camp, the Congress and BSP supported the Bill. The Congress had earlier said it was not against the law but was opposed to some amendments.

The Upper House earlier also rejected the Opposition-sponsored motion to send the amendment to a select committee, with 104 votes against and 85 in favour, including the Congress.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.

Responding to the Opposition’s concerns over the law being misused, the Union home minister assured that no one’s human rights will be violated as a four-stage scrutiny with a provision for appeals was prescribed when individuals are declared terrorists.

Accusing the Congress of giving colour to the law by linking terrorism to religion for political gain, Mr Shah alleged the Congress misused it to frame people linked to a particular religion, in the context of the Samjhauta and Mecca Masjid cases, where the accused have been acquitted by a court.