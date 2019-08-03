Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Centre gets power to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre gets power to label individuals as terrorists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Interestingly, the TRS supported the amendments to the Bill.
Amit Shah.
 Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, which allows the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists and seize their properties. Urging members of the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill unanimously, home minister Amit Shah said that Parliament should send a unanimous message to the world that terrorists are the enemies of humanity, and India is committed to wipe out terror from its soil.

Interestingly, the TRS supported the amendments to the Bill. TRS member Bandi Lingaiah Yadav said the party had apprehensions that it would take away power with regard to law and order and the Centre has to ensure the spirit of cooperative federalism prevails.

 

The YSRC and the TD supported the Bill as well. While supporting the Bill YSRC’s V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said his party would support every move to strengthen hands of the government to fight terrorism. The YSRC had voted against the triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah: Four-stage checks in place
Union home minister Amit Shah assured the House that the Bill was aimed at fighting terror and had no other purpose, after many Opposition members raised concerns over designating individuals as terrorists. He asserted that the amended law will help agencies remain “four steps ahead” of the terrorists.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, with 147 voting in its favour and 42 against. From the Opposition camp, the Congress and BSP supported the Bill. The Congress had earlier said it was not against the law but was opposed to some amendments.

The Upper House earlier also rejected the Opposition-sponsored motion to send the amendment to a select committee, with 104 votes against and 85 in favour, including the Congress.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.

Responding to the Opposition’s concerns over the law being misused, the Union home minister assured that no one’s human rights will be violated as a four-stage scrutiny with a provision for appeals was prescribed when individuals are declared terrorists.

Accusing the Congress of giving colour to the law by linking terrorism to religion for political gain, Mr Shah alleged the Congress misused it to frame people linked to a particular religion, in the context of the Samjhauta and Mecca Masjid cases, where the accused have been acquitted by a court.

...
Tags: unlawful activities amendment bill, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sewage water still flowed over the Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and at Autonagar, despite the municipal staff working at a feverish pace to drain the area. This is a recurring problem, visible every time it rains. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Rains take heavy toll of city roads

The Education Department has now decided to be strict and has directed private schools to display the fee structures on notice board. (Representional Image)

Visakhapatnam: Private schools fail to reveal fee details

Godavari levels at Dowlaiswaram barrage in East Godavari .(Photo: DC)

Godavari water level rises, officials on alert

Farmers intensified farming in Karimnagar on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Karimnagar: Farmers intensify paddy planting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Id-uz-Zuha to be celebrated on August 12

Bakrid, will be celebrated on August 12, following reports of the sighting of the crescent in several parts of the country.

Bogatha falls shut for 2 days

On Friday, the Cheekupalle stream in Vajedu in Mulugu district was full and the forest department closed the Bogatha waterfall to tourists for two days. Being a weekend, a large number of tourists were expected to visit the waterfall.

Hyderabad: Rain deficit down to 10 per cent after sustained downpour

A car speeding through the stagnated rainwater in the Necklace road on Friday evening. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: 3 out of 6 pubs get relief from court

GHMC officials had seized the pubs and asked owners to get the occupancy certificate, trade licence, building permission and parking space. (Representational image)

Joint forces comb Amarnath routes

Lt. Gen. Dhillon said joint teams of security forces have been conducting search operations along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam leading to the 3,888-feet-high cave-shrine in the Himalayas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham