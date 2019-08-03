Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Be ready to run extr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Be ready to run extra flights from Srinagar, advised Airlines: report

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 9:39 am IST
The advisory came after Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistani terrorists were planning to target ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately. (Photo: AP)
 The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With situation appearing turbulent in Kashmir, aviation regulator DGCA advised airlines on Friday to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises, according to a source.

The advisory came hours after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

 

The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

“DGCA has advised airlines to remain ready. If there is a need, airlines should be ready to run extra flights,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

“Around 8.45pm, the situation at the Srinagar airport was checked by the DGCA and it was found to be normal. It was found that there is no need to run extra flights right now. But if the need arises later on, the airlines have been advised to remain ready to run extra flights,” the source added.

On Friday evening, IndiGo said on Twitter, “In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019.” With around 49 per cent share in the domestic air-passenger market, IndiGo is the leading airline in the country.

Vistara tweeted, “Due to prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir for next seven days (till August 9, 2019). Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes.” Air India said on Twitter in view of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, it will give a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation for all flights to or from Srinagar till August 15.

...
Tags: indian army, jammu and kashmir, amarnath yatra, pakistan, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in Madhya Pradesh

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J&K security advisory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Our brother Kuldeep Sengar going through difficult times,' says BJP MLA

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)

BJP, TDP slams Jagan Mohan Reddy over 'use of public money' for Jerusalem trip

However, Andhra Pradesh government has claimed that Jagan's tour to Jerusalem was a personal trip and expenses were borne by him. (Photo: File)

Find your prez first: Shah slams Diggy after being asked to leave BJP post

Shah was joined by his party members who jeered at Singh and the Congress in the wake of Congress being without a party president after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post. (Photo: File)

Unnecessary panic created, don't believe rumours: J&K Guv to leaders

The statement issued from the Governor’s office stated: 'Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues.'(Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Rains take heavy toll of city roads

Sewage water still flowed over the Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and at Autonagar, despite the municipal staff working at a feverish pace to drain the area. This is a recurring problem, visible every time it rains. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham