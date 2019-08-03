Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Ayodhya Land dispute ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya Land dispute: SC orders daily hearings on 13 pleas from August 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST
The Chief Justice said all the points being flagged by Mr Dhavan would be seen in the course of the hearing.
Supreme Court of India.
 Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hold day-to-day hearing from August 6 to decide the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya as the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

The long-awaited hearing on the possession of the disputed site at Ayodhya will begin from August 6 as Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, a former Supreme Court judge, told the court in his “outcome” report that the 146-day-long mediation process with the parties to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute did not result in any settlement.

 

Noting that the “mediation proceedings have not led to any final settlement”, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered day-to-day hearings from August 6 on a batch of 13 cross-petitions challenging the September 30, 2010 order of the Allahabad High Court. The bench also included Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer.

The High Court by its September 30, 2010, order had given two parts of the disputed site of 2.77 acres to the temple’s proponents — the deity of Ram Lalla and the Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu sect — and one to the Sunni Waqf Board.

The court said the hearing on the appeals against the high court order will start with the appeals on the suit filed by the deity of Ram Lalla and Nirmohi Akhara.
Senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the lead petitioner M. Siddiq represented by his legal heirs, noted that Suit No. 4 by the Sunni Waqf Board was not being taken up for hearing and this would deprive them from making rejoinder arguments.

Mr Dhavan told the court that when the matter was being taken up for hearing he had sought 20  days to advance his arguments and urged the court there should be no “curtailment” of arguments.

The Chief Justice said all the points being flagged by Mr Dhavan would be seen in the course of the hearing. “We will see about it” in the course of the hearing, said Gogoi.

Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla headed the three-member mediation committee, also comprising religious preacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior lawyer and well-known mediator Shriram Panchu, had submitted the report on mediation “outcome” on Thursday.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, ayodhya, ram janmabhoomi, babri masjid land dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bakrid, will be celebrated on August 12, following reports of the sighting of the crescent in several parts of the country.

Hyderabad: Id-uz-Zuha to be celebrated on August 12

At about 11.30 am on Friday, police personnel who were conducting vehicle-checking at Moghal Ka Nala intercepted a bike (TS09 EK 9431) for checking. Bike rider Naveen, 30, a resident of Chudi Bazaar in Dhoolpet, was carrying a bag with him. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 1 arrested for trying to smuggle ganja

Following this, on a petition filed by the Civil Liberties Committee, the High Court had ordered a second postmortem to be conducted on the body.

40 held during second autopsy on P Linganna

University Grants Commission.

UGC’s institute of eminence status for UoH, BHU



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bogatha falls shut for 2 days

On Friday, the Cheekupalle stream in Vajedu in Mulugu district was full and the forest department closed the Bogatha waterfall to tourists for two days. Being a weekend, a large number of tourists were expected to visit the waterfall.

Hyderabad: Rain deficit down to 10 per cent after sustained downpour

A car speeding through the stagnated rainwater in the Necklace road on Friday evening. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: 3 out of 6 pubs get relief from court

GHMC officials had seized the pubs and asked owners to get the occupancy certificate, trade licence, building permission and parking space. (Representational image)

Joint forces comb Amarnath routes

Lt. Gen. Dhillon said joint teams of security forces have been conducting search operations along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam leading to the 3,888-feet-high cave-shrine in the Himalayas.

Troubled minds

V.G. Siddhartha
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham