Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 Amarnath yatris, tou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amarnath yatris, tourists told to leave Kashmir valley immediately

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 3, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Army says Pakistan terrorists may target ongoing Yatra.
 (Photo: File)

Srinagar: A senior Army commander on Friday said the Pakistan Army was “directly involved” in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, which had become evident again after the recovery of weapons with its markings in counter-insurgency operations.

“For the last four days we are getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists led by Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are trying to target the Shri Amarnath Yatra which is going on,” said Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon.

 

The J&K government later asked the pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley “immediately in view of terror threats with specific targeting of the Yatra”.

Tags: pakistan army, j&k government, kashmir valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


