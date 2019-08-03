Nation Current Affairs 03 Aug 2019 After Amarnath, J&am ...
After Amarnath, J&K's Machail Mata Yatra suspended over security reasons

The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.
The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. (Photo: File)
 The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. (Photo: File)

Jammu: The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. Authorities have asked people not to continue the yatra and those on their way should make plans to get back.

"The yatra has been suspended with immediate effect due to security reasons," Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told news agency Press Trust of India.

 

The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

Tens of thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic Paddar valley, also famous for its sapphire mines, during the Machail Mata yatra and pay obeisance at the holy shrine of goddess Durga in Machail village of Kishtwar after trekking a 30-km arduous route.

Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.

The annual Amarnath Yatra too has been suspended due to security reasons.

...
