Tight security at PM’s public meeting today; details of traffic diversions here

Hyderabad: Anticipating possible disturbances during the BJP public meeting to be held on July 3, as many as 500 policemen, including women in plain clothes would mingle with people attending public meetings to prevent untoward incidents by performing duties posing as common man.

After political parties erected banners, flexes blaming each other in the city, the police have obtained leads that miscreants posing as party activists enter into the Parade Grounds where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the gathering, and create disturbances using anti-Modi and anti-BJP slogans.

Sources said that a few social organisations have given calls to stage protests and the situation in the city is difficult after several political parties have erected massive banners, flexes and hoardings blaming each other.

“Keeping in view of the situation, we have received some information regarding anti-social elements and would take strict action if anyone is found in violation of law”, police sources said.

With the BJP leaders mobilising huge turnout to the public meeting and thousands of people reached Hyderabad city last night by special transports, the police have verified the places where the people reached from districts and their details by collecting from organisers.

Meanwhile, the special police teams have visited several hotels, lodges and other shelter places in Secunderabad, Bowen-pally Begumpet and asked the owners of business establishments to collect Identity cards from the customers before providing boarding facilities at the hotels.

The security forces are likely to use drones at the Parade Grounds to keep track of the crowd and illegal activities during the Prime Minister’s public meeting.

The Telangana police have shifted additional forces from the districts to the city for bandobast duties and formed teams comprising assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officers to lead the teams in the city.

Traffic diversions in city for Modi’s rally

City authorities have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements in city in connection with the public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. These will be in force from 2 pm to 10 pm at various points in the city, police commissioner C.V. Anand said and requested public to adhere to the routes stipulated.

- Roads around HICC Madhapur, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, KBR Park, Panjagutta, Greenlands, Begumpet and Tivoli and Plaza Crossroads are to be avoided.

- Traffic congestions are expected at Chilkalguda, Alugad-dabai, Sangeet, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, and Bowenpally crossroads and at Plaza, CTO, Brookbond, Tivoli, Sweekar-Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

- All junctions and roads within a 3-km radius from Parade Ground, especially at MG. Road and RP Road are to avoided.

- Train passengers must use the entry from Platform No. 10 at Secunderabad from Chilkalguda side.

- From Punjagutta to Secunderabad railway station one can take route from Panjagutta-Khairatabad junction to IMAX Rotary, Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund, RTC Crossroads, Mushe-erabad Cross-roads, Gandhi Hospital, Chilkalguda Cross-roads, to Platform No. 10 entry point towards Secunderabad railway station and vice-versa.

- To and fro from Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadari) can use ORR to enter at ORR Shamirpet Gate (7) and exit at Medchal ORR Gate, Kompally, Suchitra, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, SR Nagar and Ameerpet towards City Centre (Ameerpet).