Senior resident doctors call off strike in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Health minister T. Harish Rao and director of medical education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy agreed to their demands on Saturday
 Doctors protest at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: After five days, senior resident doctors in the state have called off their strike over unpaid stipends and other issues, after health minister T. Harish Rao and director of medical education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy agreed to their demands on Saturday.

The doctors were assured that all pending stipends would be credited within a week and the stipend for May 2021 would be as per attendance received from respective colleges.

Regarding clarity on completion of senior residency, which the doctors were seeking, Dr Reddy assured the doctors that he would give 12 months valid seniority certificate from the date of joining of senior residency.

The DME also considered the doctors’ demand of being made eligible for regular recruitments to Assistant Professor posts. In light of the above, the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) called off the strike.

