Modi praises Perini Siva Tandavam performance

HYDERABAD: The first day of the BJP’s two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad, which saw the party’s leaders praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and vowed to continue working even harder to ensure the ‘Amrit Kaal’ — the next 25 years till India enters its 100 year of independence will ensure the country emerge as the global leader, concluded with a presentation of Perini Shiva Tandavam by a cultural troupe from Karimangar district.

The dance performance was led by Jarukula Ratan Kumar, and was appreciated by all the BJP delegates including Prime Minister Modi. Ratan Kumar said he was grateful to the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for providing him with the opportunity to perform for the Prime Minister and all the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.