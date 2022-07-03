  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2022 Modi anguished over ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 12:42 am IST
The PM asked party leaders and cadre to be more effective in countering Opposition propaganda against the party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his anguish over the Opposition parties politicising every initiative of his government aimed at the country’s overall growth and uplifting the poor.

He was intervening in the discussion on the lone resolution on the economy and Garib Kalyan passed by the national executive on the first day. Defence minister Rajnath Singh introduced the resolution.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the Prime Minister asked party leaders and cadre to be more effective in countering Opposition propaganda against the party and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He referred to the agitation over farm laws and attempts to instigate youth against the Agnipath scheme, sources said.

The first day of the national executive, however, stayed away from controversial issues, including the latest conflict over former spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments and subsequent attacks on those who supported her comments.

The Prime Minister also asked the presidents of all state units not to turn the home-stay programme into a routine and customary activity. “It’s not sufficient to just visit villages, we need to stay put for two or three days and interact with people, besides taking the government’s initiatives to them,” he said.

Modi also made a specific reference to the welfare of fishermen. Maintaining that the NDA entrusted the ministry concerned to a fisherman, he said the potential of the sector needed to be harnessed more in the backdrop of the country having lengthy coast both on the eastern and western sides.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bjp national executive meet, pradhan mantri garib kalyan yojana
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Doctors protest at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Senior resident doctors call off strike in Telangana

Etala Rajender. (file/ facebook)

Etala kin get HC relief in Jamuna Hatcheries case

Islam, who is in the city for the ongoing BJP national executive meet, visited party representatives and workers from the Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta constituencies as part of the party’s reach-out drive coinciding with the national executive meeting in the city. (DC File Photo)

BJP will crack MIM bastion in Old City: UP MP

Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan(R). (DC Image)

BJP lauds Modi for steering country in difficult times



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP lauds Modi for steering country in difficult times

Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan(R). (DC Image)

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->