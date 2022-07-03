Covid-19 cases start spreading to districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases in Telangana state appear to be spreading into the districts too, with clusters of cases reported on Saturday in a few districts where until now there were only a handful.

The spread also appears to have driven a rise in new cases, as the number of new cases in the state rose from 462 on Friday to 516 on Saturday. Notably, districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem (15), Mancherial (34) and Sangareddy (24), after recording figures in only single digits for many weeks, have begun recording more cases.

Hospitalisations have also been on the rise for a few days. On Saturday, 16 beds in government centres and 56 in private hospitals were occupied by Covid patients, making it a total of 72 patients, four more than the figure the previous day. A total of 434 patients recovered on the day, while the count of active cases currently stands at 4,784.